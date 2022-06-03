Left Menu

Three killed, 16 severely injured after train derails in southern Germany - police

There were multiple school students on board the train, the regional Muenchener Merkur newspaper cited local paper the Garmisch-Partenkirchen Tagblatt as reporting.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 19:11 IST
Three people were killed and 16 severely injured when a regional train derailed in southern Germany on Friday, police and local officials said.

A police spokesperson, who did not have any details on the fatalities, said the Munich-bound train had been quite full at the time of the crash north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, a ski resort in Bavaria that is also popular with hikers. In total, 60 people were hurt in the accident, said a Garmisch-Partenkirchen district office spokesperson.

There were multiple school students on board the train, the regional Muenchener Merkur newspaper cited local paper the Garmisch-Partenkirchen Tagblatt as reporting. Pictures on social media showed carriages of a double-decker regional train stuck between tree branches and rolled down an embankment, as well as people being carried away on stretchers and standing around on the tracks.

A major emergency services operation was still under way, police said, and the rail line was currently completely closed. Regional trains have seen higher passenger numbers since June 1, when a ticket allowing Germany-wide travel came into effect.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray, Rachel More and Alison Williams and Toby Chopra)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

