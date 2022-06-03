Three killed, 16 severely injured after train derails in southern Germany - police
In total, 60 people were hurt in the accident, said a Garmisch-Partenkirchen district office spokesperson. There were multiple school students on board the train, the regional Muenchener Merkur newspaper cited local paper the Garmisch-Partenkirchen Tagblatt as reporting.
Three people were killed and 16 severely injured when a regional train derailed in southern Germany on Friday, police and local officials said.
A police spokesperson, who did not have any details on the fatalities, said the Munich-bound train had been quite full at the time of the crash north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, a ski resort in Bavaria that is also popular with hikers. In total, 60 people were hurt in the accident, said a Garmisch-Partenkirchen district office spokesperson.
There were multiple school students on board the train, the regional Muenchener Merkur newspaper cited local paper the Garmisch-Partenkirchen Tagblatt as reporting. Pictures on social media showed carriages of a double-decker regional train stuck between tree branches and rolled down an embankment, as well as people being carried away on stretchers and standing around on the tracks.
A major emergency services operation was still under way, police said, and the rail line was currently completely closed. Regional trains have seen higher passenger numbers since June 1, when a ticket allowing Germany-wide travel came into effect.
(Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray, Rachel More and Alison Williams and Toby Chopra)
