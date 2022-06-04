Two elephants dead after knocked down by train in Sri Lanka

Two wild elephants have been killed and one injured after they were knocked down by a speeding goods train in Sri Lanka's Anuradhapura District, an incident that also led to the derailment of the train.

The accident occurred on Friday night in the Thalpathakanda area, Lanka First, an online news portal reported.

The Anuradhapura Railway Control Room said that the wild elephants collided with a train transporting wheat flour to Seeduwa, a suburb in the Western Province of Sri Lanka.

The control room said the goods train also derailed.

The train services on the Batticaloa route have been suspended after the accident.

The Railway Control Room said that teams have been deployed to restore movement along the train route. Elephants are revered in Sri Lanka but also endangered. In 2011, the country's first elephant census found their population to be about 6,000.

