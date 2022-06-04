Left Menu

Two elephants dead after knocked down by train in Sri Lanka

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 04-06-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 10:25 IST
Two elephants dead after knocked down by train in Sri Lanka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Two wild elephants have been killed and one injured after they were knocked down by a speeding goods train in Sri Lanka's Anuradhapura District, an incident that also led to the derailment of the train.

The accident occurred on Friday night in the Thalpathakanda area, Lanka First, an online news portal reported.

The Anuradhapura Railway Control Room said that the wild elephants collided with a train transporting wheat flour to Seeduwa, a suburb in the Western Province of Sri Lanka.

The control room said the goods train also derailed.

The train services on the Batticaloa route have been suspended after the accident.

The Railway Control Room said that teams have been deployed to restore movement along the train route. Elephants are revered in Sri Lanka but also endangered. In 2011, the country's first elephant census found their population to be about 6,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
4
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022