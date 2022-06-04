Cheque, DDs to be submitted in name of commissioner only: MCD

From June 6 onwards, cheques and demand draft related to payments have to be submitted in the name of commissioner of the MCD only, officials said on Saturday.

Cheques or demand draft (DDs) submitted in the name of commissioners of the erstwhile three municipal corporations were earlier being accepted, they said.

The already existing accounts of erstwhile corporations would be kept active till June 5, 2022 so that online payments processed by third party agencies or any cheques in pipeline can be realised and get credited to old bank accounts, the MCD had said on Friday.

The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had formally come into existence on May 22 with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body's special officer and commissioner, respectively.

The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister. It is now reunified by merging three civic bodies — North, South and East municipal corporations or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC.

''The erstwhile SDMC was successfully running an employee payroll system in all its four zones. The same system will be extended to remaining eight zones. With this separate zonal income accounts have been opened in the zones for easy reconciliation and records. The collected amount in these accounts will be transferred to General Accounts of Commissioner, MCD on a weekly basis,'' the MCD had said.

On Saturday, in a statement, the MCD said, cheques or demand draft related to payments have to be submitted in the name of commissioner of the MCD only, and these won't be accepted, if submitted by any other name . Payroll system of the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation is to be extended to other zones of the reunified MCD, the civic body said on Friday.

Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Gyanesh Bharti has directed the finance department to open ''new bank accounts'' of various departments as also payment gateways, the MCD said on Friday.

With the approval of commissioner of MCD, bank accounts have been opened for every payment gate way, and it has been intimated to the IT department for integration. This will help in easy identification of income under different heads of accounts and its reconciliation, it said. PTI KND SRY

