Left Menu

Nine people killed, 24 injured in a bus accident in Nepal: Police

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-06-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 22:45 IST
Nine people killed, 24 injured in a bus accident in Nepal: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

At least nine people were killed and twenty four others injured when a bus they were travelling in fell off a bridge in Nepal's Rupandehi district on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened on the Bhairahawa-Parasi road section of Rupandehi when the bus fell off the bridge over the Rohini river.

"In the accident at least nine people were killed after the bus fell off the bridge over the Rohini River," a senior police official said.

Among the deceased are one woman and eight men. "Twenty four people sustained injuries in the accident," the police officer said.

The injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Bhairahawa-based Medical College, Bhim Hospital and Siddhartha City Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
3
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022