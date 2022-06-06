Left Menu

Two killed as motorcycle, vehicle collide head-on in Bengal

Two persons were killed on Monday after their two-wheeler collided head on with a passenger vehicle in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, police said.The accident took place at around 11 am in the Ulladabri area in Maynaguri town after the motorcycle crashed into the vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction, a senior officer said.

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 06-06-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 17:36 IST
The accident took place at around 11 am in the Ulladabri area in Maynaguri town after the motorcycle crashed into a vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction, a senior officer said. Two motorcycle riders, identified as Sanju Majumder (27) and Balaram Sarkar (26), died on the spot and were residents of the Nathuhat area of the district, he said. They were coming from Jalpaiguri town when the accident occurred.

Their bodies were sent to Jalpaiguri Superspeciality Hospital for post-mortem examinations, the officer added.

