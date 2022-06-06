Saumya Tandon, Vipul Roy and Alok Nath to star in BN Group's Simply Fresh's ad film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI/PNN): The shooting of the ad film for Simply Fresh Soyabean Oil brand of BN Group, which is rapidly expanding its footprint in many states of the country, took place today at Future Studios in Mumbai. Actress Saumya Tandon, popularly known as Gori Mem from the TV serial 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain' in Simply Fresh's ad film, is in the lead role. The same famous film actor Alok Nath and leading TV actor Vipul Roy will also appear in this ad film. Other child actors include Manasvi Raghuvanshi, Evanya and Agastya. The shooting of the advertisement film at Future Studios, Goregaon, Mumbai, marked the Muhurta by Ajay Aggarwal, Chairman, BN Group, by showing the shooting clip after the worship of Ganesh Ji. Anubhav Agarwal, Managing Director of BN Group, and Ashima Agarwal were also present.

Directed by Famous advertisement filmmaker Prabhakar Shukla and Produced by Yeti Media Works Production, the DOP of the film is Raju KG. The production head of the same film is Abhinav Raghuvanshi and Vishal Tiwari, directors of Yeti Media Works. Speaking on occasion, Chairman BN Group said that the film is being produced to make people aware of healthy products produced in India. Saumya Tandon, Vipul Roy and Alok Nath are famous actors. We are confident that the new advertisement for the brand Simply Fresh will attract consumers. The TV ad will be aired on leading national TV channels soon.

