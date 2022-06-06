Css Founder : India based Web design Company Pledges Free Food for Needy Children

Initiates 80,000 Meals for Underprivileged Children Over the Next 2 Years New Delhi: In a bid to give back to the society, a Delhi-based Web Design Company, Css Founder pledges, Free Food for Needy Children, pledges 80,000 meals for underprivileged children over the next 2 years. The brand has been on a spree for helping the underprivileged by organizing multiple programs continuously round the clock all through the year. The team sets out every weekend to spread joy and happiness to the underprivileged. Css Founder Pvt Ltd is a website designing company in Delhi, that was initially founded with the mission and vision of creating the “Website for Everyone”. It offers cost-effective websites that suit everyone’s budget irrespective of the size of the business. Since its inception, the brand is synonymous with helping the less privileged by offering tailor-made services. The brand believes that every organization has a social responsibility and every company should invest in social work. Together, collectively, we can certainly bring a change in society by investing a mere 5-10% of the Marketing Budget towards the noble cause of helping the people. This will also help others and will encourage them as well to impart the change. By coming together, we can make a noticeable difference in our society. The brand has been advocating how in order to progress as humanity, we all have to make our own little contributions. No contribution is small and even a single meal to a needy person is a step ahead. We should all aim to ensure that not a single person in India should sleep with an empty stomach. Css Founder has been a companion to the needy people not just during this time of Corona crisis but during every adversity that the poor people face every day. Imaran and his team have been distributing blankets and rations during the winter season who are forced to sleep on the road. Speaking on the development, Imaran Khan, Founder and Director, CSS Founder, quoted, “If we all come together and take the responsibility of providing food for needy children, then with our efforts, there will be a time when no child of our country will sleep hungry.” Besides helping the needy, the brand has been championing the cause through its CSR initiative of “Free Food for Needy Children” since 2016 and has been working tirelessly ever since. CSS Founder has a promising portfolio of clients and prides itself as one of the most acclaimed website design companies globally. Countless organizations have benefitted by partnering with CSS Founder for their technology needs. The brand has a global presence around the world with clients from all across the world; Dubai, Doha, Kuwait, Stockholm, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Riyadh, Columbia, Chicago, Norway, Toronto, Denver, Boise, Atlanta, and Tokyo, etc. Css Founder Pvt Ltd. is one of the best and most trusted website designing Company working with the mission ''Website For Everyone'' that has executed hundreds of projects in cutting edge web technologies for clients in UAE, INDIA, USA, & other continents. The company designed websites for many International & Domestic Brands, Big Companies, and even for small businesses. Working with expertise and experience, we deliver all projects on time, with no delay, because we understand how crucial it is for you to get a website designed rapidly. Css Founder Provides various web-based services along with a flexible low-cost workforce. So, if you are looking for professional web designers or expert developers and a reliable offshore development company then Css Founder can help in these areas. The company also offers quality programmers, developers, Content Writers, Web Designers and other highly qualified professionals for most of the popular platforms. For more information, please visit https://www.cssfounder.com/ or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

