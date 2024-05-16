Left Menu

UAE: Xposure opens registration for 'See Sharjah' Photography Award contest

The contest commenced on May 15 and will run until September30. Interested participants can register.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 14:26 IST
UAE: Xposure opens registration for 'See Sharjah' Photography Award contest
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 16 (ANI/WAM): The 9th edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival 2025, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, has announced the opening of registration for the 'See Sharjah' Photography Award contest. The contest commenced on May 15 and will run until September 30. Interested participants can register via https://awards.xposure.net/.

Through four categories--urban landscapes, cultural heritage, nature & scenic beauty, and people & daily life--the contest encourages photographers to capture the rich heritage and beauty of Sharjah. Participants can submit up to 10 high-resolution photos taken in Sharjah within the past two years. All submissions must be in JPG format.

Each image should include an English title and caption detailing the location. The captions should provide a brief description of the image, explaining its relevance, importance, and the setting or location in Sharjah for the jury's consideration. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024