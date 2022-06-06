Left Menu

Avishek Ghosh has wrapped up his directorial debut, "Ishq-E-Nadaan".

Mohit Raina, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Kanwaljit Singh, Shriya Pilgaonkar wrap up Ishq-E-Nadaan, directed by Avishek Ghosh. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI/GPRC): Avishek Ghosh has wrapped up his directorial debut, "Ishq-E-Nadaan". The heart-warming romantic drama, set in a crowded metropolis, traces the journeys of its protagonists through companionship and unconditional love.

Featuring Mohit Raina, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Kanwaljit Singh, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar and Mrinal Dutt, the film is produced by Avishek's own banner, AVMA Media. AVMA Media has produced the upcoming films "Blind" with Sonam Kapoor and "Uma" with Kajal Agarwal in the lead.

Talking about his new innings as a filmmaker, Avishek says, "Direction is a natural progression and it's been a fun-ride filming "Ishq-E-Nadaan" written by Sudeep Nigam in a start-to-finish schedule across Mumbai. I'm fortunate to have worked with some of the finest talents in my first film and my Cinematographer Gairik Sarkar has captured the City of Dreams in its many moods and colours brilliantly. I can hardly wait to showcase our take on urban relationships on screen." This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

