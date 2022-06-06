Odd-even rule for private vehicles implemented in Gangtok

Left Menu

To curb traffic congestion in the Sikkim state capital Gangtok, the state Transport Department has issued a notification implementing the odd-even rule for private vehicles beginning from Monday. According to the notification, private four-wheelers bearing registration numbers ending with 1,3, 5, 7, and 9 will be permitted to ply between 9.30 am and 5 pm within the municipal area of Gangtok on odd dates of the month.

06-06-2022
To curb traffic congestion in the Sikkim state capital Gangtok, the state Transport Department has issued a notification implementing the odd-even rule for private vehicles beginning from Monday. The notification said that the odd-even system for movement of private vehicles will be implemented for “better traffic management”. According to the notification, private four-wheelers bearing registration numbers ending with 1,3, 5, 7, and 9 will be permitted to ply between 9.30 am and 5 pm within the municipal area of Gangtok on odd dates of the month. The same rule will be applicable for private cars which have even numbers in the last digit of their number plates. Such vehicles can operate only on even dates of the month, the notification read. The rule will not be applicable on Saturdays, Sundays, and government holidays.

Vehicles belonging to essential services, private vehicles registered outside Sikkim, and two-wheelers will be exempt from the rule, according to the notification. PTI COR MM MM

