Airport-like new railway terminal becomes operational in Bengaluru

Built on the scale of international airports, the ultra luxury Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal in Bengaluru became operational on Monday with Ernakulam Tri-Weekly Express chugging through the station.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:00 IST
Built on the scale of international airports, the ultra luxury Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal in Bengaluru became operational on Monday with Ernakulam Tri-Weekly Express chugging through the station.

It was a joyous moment for the crew and passengers for being the first to use the city's third major terminal, which is situated between Banaswadi and Baiyyappanahalli in the city.

Though the formal inauguration is yet to take place, the operations started from Monday. The same train will also leave for Ernakulam on Tuesday and Thursday as well.

The return train will terminate on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Further, Kochuveli Bi-Weekly Humsafar Express will depart from SMV Terminal at 7 pm on Fridays and Sundays with effect from June 10.

In the return direction, the bi-weekly Humsafar Express starting from Kochuveli from June 11 onwards will terminate at 10.10 am at SMV Terminal on Fridays and Sundays.

The weekly Humsafar Express from Bengaluru to Patna will start at 1.50 pm on Sundays with effect from June 12. In the return direction, the train will reach Bengaluru on Saturdays.

According to the railway officials, the air-conditioned SMV Railway Terminal is a Rs 314 crore project and the third major terminal after Bengaluru City Railway Station and Yashwanthpur Railway Station. It has solar rooftop panels and rainwater harvesting mechanism.

