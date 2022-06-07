Left Menu

ED seizes Audi car, Rs 85L cash after raids on Punjab-based real estate group

An Audi car, Rs 85 lakh in cash and documents were seized during recent raids against a Punjab-based real estate group in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged cheating of homebuyers, the ED said on Tuesday.The searches were carried out on June 3 against Gupta Builders and Promoters Pvt. Ltd., its directors Satish Gupta, Pardeep Gupta, their associates Bajwa Developers Ltd, Kumar Builders, Vinmehta Films Pvt. Ltd.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 11:18 IST
ED seizes Audi car, Rs 85L cash after raids on Punjab-based real estate group
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Audi car, Rs 85 lakh in cash and documents were seized during recent raids against a Punjab-based real estate group in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged cheating of homebuyers, the ED said on Tuesday.

The searches were carried out on June 3 against Gupta Builders and Promoters Pvt. Ltd., its directors Satish Gupta, Pardeep Gupta, their associates Bajwa Developers Ltd, Kumar Builders, Vinmehta Films Pvt. Ltd. and the residences of their directors Jarnail Singh Bajwa, Navraj Mittal, Vishal Garg and others at 19 locations in Chandigarh, Ambala, Panchkula, Mohali, and Delhi, it said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from a Punjab Police FIR against the accused who is alleged to have ''duped and cheated'' homebuyers/investors by neither delivering flats, plots, or commercial units nor returning their monies to the tune of Rs 325 crore in connivance with various other persons. The probe found that the ''funds received from homebuyers for development of residential and commercial projects were siphoned off by directors of the company in connivance with their associates and others and have been invested in the purchase of various personal assets.'' ''Incriminating documents pertaining to movable and immovable properties, unaccounted cash of Rs 85 lakh, and a Audi Q7 car have been seized (during the raids),'' the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022