Spain to hire 200 officials to handle flow of tourists in Madrid Airport

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 07-06-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 17:52 IST
Spain to hire 200 officials to handle flow of tourists in Madrid Airport
The Spanish police will hire 200 extra officials to handle the flow of tourists in Madrid Barajas Airport this summer, Spain's government spokesperson, Isabel Rodriguez, said on Tuesday.

With the new hires, a total of more than 600 officials will work at the airport to control the flow of foreign tourists which has increased markedly in the past weeks causing delays and complaints from tourists, she told reporters during a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.

