PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 8

OVERVIEW Reorg, the distressed debt and bankruptcy information provider backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, has hired advisers to explore a sale of all or part of the business that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, according to four people briefed about the matter.

Online used car seller Cazoo has become one of the first British businesses to warn over the threat of recession as it announced plans to slash hundreds of jobs to protect its cash in preparation for a downturn. The top three executives at Marks and Spencer could earn more than 15 million pounds ($18.87 million) between them for the current financial year if they hit targets and the retailer's share price recovers by 50 per cent.

Credit Suisse Group Ag pushed for NSO Group to keep selling its Pegasus spyware to new customers, just weeks after the US blacklisted the Israeli software firm saying authoritarian regimes had used its hacking tool to silence dissent. ($1 = 0.7951 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

