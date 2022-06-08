Cycle Pure Launches Pushkarini Divine Agarbathi in Varanasi

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Cycle Pure Agarbathi, the world’s largest manufacturer of agarbathi, launched Pushkarini agarbathi today in Varanasi in the presence of Archak Shrikant Mishraji, Archak Neeraj Pandeyji from Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi. Made using sacred temple flowers that are ethically and sustainably sourced, the launch of this exquisite incense befits the holy city of temples. Flowers offered at Mysuru’sChamundeshwari Temple, Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple and Nanjundeshwara Temple are collected and given a new life as incense. Handcrafted by women and infused with a divine fragrance, the products under the ‘Pushkarini’ range include agarbathi, sambrani, cones and dhoop. In addition to Mysuru temples, Cycle Pure has begun collecting sacred flowers offered in Varanasi temples for Pushkarini products. Commenting on the same, Chief Archak, Shrikant Mishraji, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, said, ''We are pleased to be part of Pushkarini's launch in this ancient, holy city. We appreciate Cycle Pure's efforts to give a new life to sacred temple flowers in the form of incense. With Varanasi's temples receiving several tonnes of flowers from devotees every month, this will be a great sustainability initiative.'' Archak Neeraj Pandeyji, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, added, ''Upcycling temple-blessed flowers enhances their purpose and divinity. It is heartening to note that these holy flowers continue to spread their fragrance in the form of Pushkarini divine agarbathi.'' Speaking at the launch, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, ''As a brand, we believe what is divine stays divine. We constantly work on innovation based on sustainability to offer our customers a value-creating prayer experience with every Cycle product. Lakhs of devotees visit these famous Mysuru temples every month and offer tonnes of flowers to the deities. Identifying potential in these temple-blessed flowers, we created Pushkarini to enhance the life and purpose of these sacred flowers. The divine fragrance is long-lasting and ideal for daily puja, rituals, meditation and yoga. Through our new range of products we aspire to connect with the younger generation which is our conscious consumers who lean more towards brands that are sustainable.” The ingredients in all Cycle Pure products are ethically and sustainably sourced. The entire Carbon footprint during the manufacture of the products is offset as Cycle Pure Agarbathi is a certified Zero Carbon Manufacturer. Pushkarini is available across retail outlets as well as on www.cycle.in. About Cycle Pure Agarbathi The leading manufacturer and exporter of agarbathi, has always nurtured an eco-friendly approach in all its endeavors. Cycle Pure Agarbathi is the only agarbathi company in India certified as the Carbon Neutral Manufacturer by the UK-based The Carbon Neutral Company – the leading provider of carbon reduction solutions in the World. A champion of environment-friendly practices, the company has set up recycle corrugated boxes at relevant units and ensures the usage of natural ingredients that are IFRA certified aroma materials and are not harmful to the environment or health. Cycle Pure Agarbathi has an array of agarbathi in the premium category: Rhythm, Woods, Flute, and Three-in-One are the marquee brands. Heritage Agarbathi is its latest offering. For more information, please visit www.cycle.in. About NR Group The Mysuru-based NR Group was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri. Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has today become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with established presence in India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO) and Rangsons Technologies. Today it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defense helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm ‘NR Foundation’. NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family. For more information on the Group, please visit www.nrgroup.com. PWR PWR

