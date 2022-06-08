Left Menu

Uber donates app to World Food Programme to use in Ukraine

Uber said on Wednesday it had donated a customised version of its "Uber Direct" software app to the U.N.'s World Food Programme to help distribute food in Ukraine. The WFP is already using the app in Dnipro, with plans to expand to Chernivsti, Kyiv, Lviv and Vinnystia, it said.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 08-06-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 16:28 IST
Uber donates app to World Food Programme to use in Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Uber said on Wednesday it had donated a customized version of its "Uber Direct" software app to the U.N.'s World Food Programme to help distribute food in Ukraine. The WFP is scaling up operations in Ukraine and expects to be able to provide food and cash to 3 million people per month by June, the agency said in a joint statement with Uber.

The software will allow the WFP to coordinate a fleet of vehicles and track deliveries in real-time to densely populated areas where larger vehicles might not be able to travel safely. The WFP is already using the app in Dnipro, with plans to expand to Chernivsti, Kyiv, Lviv and Vinnystia, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022