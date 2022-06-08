Russian airline S7 freezes plan to launch low-cost carrier
Russia's largest private airline S7 Group said on Wednesday that it was putting plans to launch a low-cost carrier on hold after aircraft deliveries were cancelled.
Russia's largest private airline S7 Group said on Wednesday that it was putting plans to launch a low-cost carrier on hold after aircraft deliveries were cancelled. The company said last July that it planned to launch "Citrus", a budget airline focusing on regional routes.
"In 2022 deliveries of the aircraft required to launch the low-cost airline will not take place, so the development of the airline with this business model is unfortunately not possible now," the airline said in a statement. It said it would make a decision on the future of the project by the end of the year.
Western sanctions over Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine have triggered a crisis in Russia's aviation sector, which has seen flights to Europe and the United States cancelled and the use of foreign-made aircraft restricted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
