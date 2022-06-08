Exports rises 24.18 pc to USD 9.4 billion during June 1-7

The country's exports increased 24.18 percent to USD 9.39 billion during June 1-7 on account of healthy growth in sectors like engineering, gems and jewelry, and petroleum products, an official said.

The exports during June 1-7 2021 stood at USD 7.56 billion, the commerce ministry official said.

Imports during the first week of this month too rose by about 77 percent to USD 16 billion.

Gems and jewelry, engineering, petroleum products, and electronic goods' exports increased by 84.3 percent, 25.7 percent, 20.4 percent, and 73.5 percent, respectively.

Major import goods that recorded growth include petroleum, crude, coal, coke and briquettes, gold, and chemicals.

India's merchandise exports rose by 15.46 percent to USD 37.29 billion in May on account of healthy performance by sectors, including petroleum products, electronic goods, and chemicals.

Imports during the month grew by 56.14 percent to USD 60.62 billion.

