Left Menu

Exports rises 24.18 pc to USD 9.4 billion during June 1-7

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 17:57 IST
Exports rises 24.18 pc to USD 9.4 billion during June 1-7
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's exports increased 24.18 percent to USD 9.39 billion during June 1-7 on account of healthy growth in sectors like engineering, gems and jewelry, and petroleum products, an official said.

The exports during June 1-7 2021 stood at USD 7.56 billion, the commerce ministry official said.

Imports during the first week of this month too rose by about 77 percent to USD 16 billion.

Gems and jewelry, engineering, petroleum products, and electronic goods' exports increased by 84.3 percent, 25.7 percent, 20.4 percent, and 73.5 percent, respectively.

Major import goods that recorded growth include petroleum, crude, coal, coke and briquettes, gold, and chemicals.

India's merchandise exports rose by 15.46 percent to USD 37.29 billion in May on account of healthy performance by sectors, including petroleum products, electronic goods, and chemicals.

Imports during the month grew by 56.14 percent to USD 60.62 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022