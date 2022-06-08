NHA organises 3-day orientation workshop on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission scheme

New Delhi, June 8 (PTI) The National Health Authority (NHA) on Wednesday started a three-day orientation workshop for joint directors/directors from different states and Union territories to provide in-depth knowledge on core building blocks of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission scheme and the collaborative efforts required to onboard more beneficiaries.

The workshop is being held in Mumbai in partnership with the Koita Centre for Digital Health (KCDH), IIT Bombay, an NHA statement said.

The NHA would be conducting in-depth training on the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) scheme, its core components and the way forward, it said.

The ongoing workshop has participation from around 50 officials from different states, including Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Union territories of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Detailed sessions on the different building blocks of ABDM, namely, ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) number (Health ID), ABHA app (Personal Health Records app), Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR), Health Facility Registry (HFR), ABDM Sandbox, and Unified Health Interface (UHI) have been planned across the three-days. There would also be sessions on ABDM policy, legal aspects, standards landscape, ABDM action plan for state implementation, and grievance redressal mechanism, the statement said.

Besides the NHA team, various health industry experts and academicians would also be sharing their knowledge on IT project management, design thinking for ABDM, Health Management information System, data privacy, and healthcare systems engineering and thinking, it said.

The state representatives would also share their experiences and learnings right from the pilot phase of the project under the name of National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). The sessions will be concluded with an open-house session to gather feedback from the audience. The workshop will culminate with visits to ABDM integrated health facilities, the statement said.

The workshop shall in turn help take the benefits of digital health ecosystem to the remotest areas of the country and make quality healthcare accessible for all, it added.

