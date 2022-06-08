Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 08-06-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 20:51 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

An exhibition titled 'Evolution of Indian Currency'' has begun at the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India unit in Nashik from Wednesday. It has a rare collection of notes ranging from the first Rs 5 note issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 1938, the big size notes issued during the period 1947-1966, the Gandhi series notes issued on October 2, 1969, the Rs 500 note introduced in October 1987 and the notes with ascending style of numbering issued in 2015.

**** Capgemini units in Maharashtra fully operating on renewable energy * French tech major Capgemini on Wednesday said its units in Maharashtra are now operating at 100 per cent renewable energy.

The complete switch to renewable energy will help reduce 14,000 tonnes of carbon footprint per annum for the company, as per an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022