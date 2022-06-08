An exhibition titled 'Evolution of Indian Currency'' has begun at the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India unit in Nashik from Wednesday. It has a rare collection of notes ranging from the first Rs 5 note issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 1938, the big size notes issued during the period 1947-1966, the Gandhi series notes issued on October 2, 1969, the Rs 500 note introduced in October 1987 and the notes with ascending style of numbering issued in 2015.

**** Capgemini units in Maharashtra fully operating on renewable energy * French tech major Capgemini on Wednesday said its units in Maharashtra are now operating at 100 per cent renewable energy.

The complete switch to renewable energy will help reduce 14,000 tonnes of carbon footprint per annum for the company, as per an official statement.

