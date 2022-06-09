Left Menu

CCI penalises 7 firms for Indian Railways tender bid rigging, cartelisation

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said it has penalised seven firms/companies that have been found guilty of bid rigging and cartelisation in the tenders of Indian Railways.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 17:06 IST
CCI penalises 7 firms for Indian Railways tender bid rigging, cartelisation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said it has penalised seven firms/companies that have been found guilty of bid rigging and cartelisation in the tenders of Indian Railways. The case was initiated on the basis of a lesser penalty application filed by one of the cartelising entities.

Under Section 46 of the Act, a cartel member may approach the Commission by way of filing an application seeking a lesser penalty, in return for providing full, true and vital disclosures in respect of the alleged cartel to the Competition Commission of India. CCI found these seven companies/ firms to have indulged in cartelisation in the supply of Protective Tubes to the Indian Railways by means of directly or indirectly determining prices, allocating tenders, controlling supply and market, co-ordinating bid prices and manipulating the bidding process.

"The evidence in the matter included regular e-mail communications between the parties and filing of bids from same IP addresses by certain parties etc," CCI said. Further, 10 individuals of these seven entities were also held by the CCI to be liable for the anti-competitive conduct of their respective companies/ firms, in terms of the provisions of Section 48 of the Act.

CCI imposed penalties at 5 per cent of the average turnover/ income upon the companies/ firms and certain individuals found guilty of violating the provisions of the Act. However, the benefit of reduction in penalty under the provisions of Section 46 of the Act of 100 per cent was given to the lesser penalty applicant. Post reduction, CCI directed the parties to pay penalties totalling to approx Rs 30 lakh, besides issuing a cease-and-desist order.

The order was passed in Suo Motu Case No. 06 of 2020, CCI said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022