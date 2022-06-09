Left Menu

5 killed, 3 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in U'khand's Tehri

PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 09-06-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 17:27 IST
5 killed, 3 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in U'khand's Tehri
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed and three injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred around 2:45 pm near Pokhar on Ghansali-Dhuttu road in Bhilangana block of the district. The vehicle was on its way to Saud village, Ghansali police station in-charge Sukhpal Singh Mann said.

Lakshmi Prasad (66), Pratap Singh (44), Gunanand (65), Bihari Lal (65) and Hema Devi (50), all from Saud village, died on the spot, he said.

Driver of the vehicle Bachan Singh, along with Rajendra Singh and Vijay Ram sustained injuries and were taken to a primary health centre in Pilkhi, Mann said.

The bodies were retrieved by police and SDRF personnel with the help of locals, the SHO said.

The accident comes days after a bus accident in Uttarkashi district that claimed the lives of 26 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh who were on their way to Yamunotri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022