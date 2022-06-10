Left Menu

UK plans to burn billions in wasted pandemic protective gear

But he said it was a totally unprecedented situation in which countries around the world were scrambling to acquire supplies during a health crisis.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-06-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 15:23 IST
UK plans to burn billions in wasted pandemic protective gear
Meg Hillier Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government plans to burn billions of pounds (dollars) in unusable personal protective equipment purchased in haste during the coronavirus pandemic, a public spending watchdog said Friday.

The idea of burning the facemasks, gowns, and other equipment to generate power has not impressed the watchdog committee. The panel is investigating how the government came to spend 4 billion pounds ($5 billion) on protective gear that has to be dumped because it is defective or does not meet U.K. standards.

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee said the government planned to dispose of 15,000 pallets a month of the gear "via a combination of recycling and burning to generate power." "The costs and environmental impact of disposing of the excess and unusable PPE is unclear," the committee noted.

Pat Cullen, chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing, a professional body, accused the government of "sending billions of pounds up in smoke." In a report, the accounts committee found that the Department of Health lost 75% of the 12 billion pounds it spent on PPE in the first year of the pandemic to inflated prices and faulty products. Opposition Labour Party lawmaker Meg Hillier, who chairs the committee, said the PPE saga was "perhaps the most shameful episode in the U.K. government response to the pandemic." "The government splurged huge amounts of money, paying obscenely inflated prices and payments to middlemen in a chaotic rush, during which they chucked out even the most cursory due diligence," she said.

Government minister Robin Walker acknowledged Friday that "mistakes were made" early in the pandemic. But he said it was "a totally unprecedented situation" in which countries around the world were scrambling to acquire supplies during a health crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022