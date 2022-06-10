Left Menu

Coming decade appears promising for sustained economic growth: Niti Aayog vice chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 18:43 IST
  • India

India's macroeconomic position relative to emerging economies appears good, and the coming decade appears promising for sustained economic growth for the country, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery said on Friday.

Bery further said any appraisal of potential, performance and policies should also take into account the global headwinds, challenges and India's performance relative to other economies.

He chaired a meeting with various global institutional investors on Friday.

''India's macroeconomic position relative to emerging economies appears good, which positions the country as an attractive destination for global investments,'' NITI Aayog said in a tweet quoting Bery.

''The coming decade appears promising for sustained economic growth for India,'' it added.

The government think-tank further said that Bery highlighted how the global financial crisis impacted global economic growth, with India also bearing the brunt with respect to economic growth and private sector investment.

He said through cooperative and competitive federalism, NITI Aayog is engaging with states and suggesting various measures which can help in long-term sustained economic growth at the state level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

