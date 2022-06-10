Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 20:04 IST
Country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Friday said it has registered a 23 per cent growth in total advances in Maharashtra to Rs 3.28 lakh crore in FY22, and it commands a 13 per cent share by total business perspective in the western state.

The bank has launched a 'full value' outward remittance service on US Dollar, Euro and Pound Sterling for trade and retail customers where the beneficiary will receive money without any deductions of the foreign bank's charges, according to a statement. *** DBS Bank India increases term deposit rates by up to 0.50 pc * DBS Bank India, the local unit of the Singaporean lender, on Friday announced an increase of up to 0.50 per cent in its term deposit rates.

The move to hike the rates by 0.10-0.50 per cent, which is in line with other lenders, is for domestic deposits of under Rs 2 crore, as per a statement.

