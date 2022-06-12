Left Menu

Argentine authorities impound Venezuelan aircraft, Iranian state media say

Iranian state media said on Sunday that Argentinian authorities have impounded a Boeing 747 plane whose original owner, Iran's Mahan Air, was sold to a Venezuelan airline a year ago. There was no official confirmation of the reports.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 14:05 IST
Argentine authorities impound Venezuelan aircraft, Iranian state media say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iranian state media said on Sunday that Argentinian authorities have impounded a Boeing 747 plane whose original owner, Iran's Mahan Air, was sold to a Venezuelan airline a year ago.

There was no official confirmation of the reports. "The ownership of the aircraft was transferred a year ago and it was sold to a Venezuelan company," Mahan's spokesperson Amir Hossein Zolanvari told the official news agency IRNA. Zolanvari did not name the Venezuelan company.

It was not immediately clear if the plane was on a list of Iranian aircraft under U.S. sanctions. Mahan Air has been under U.S sanctions since 2011 for its support for Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards. Iran and Venezuela, which are both under U.S. sanctions, have close ties. The two countries on Saturday signed a 20-year cooperation plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022