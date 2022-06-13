S.Korean industries face losses worth $1.2 bln due to trucker strike - industry ministry
South Korean industries, including auto, steel, petrochemical and cement, face accumulated losses worth about 1.6 trillion won ($1.24 billion) as of Sunday due to the ongoing trucker strike, the country's industry ministry said on Monday.
The industry ministry said in a statement the estimated 1.6 trillion won was based on losses in production, shipment and exports.
($1 = 1,285.3000 won)
