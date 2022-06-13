Justwords celebrates 12 years of existence, revs up for aggressive growth

GURGAON, India , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Justwords, an award-winning Content Marketing-led digital marketing agency, celebrates an important milestone this June – that of completing 12 years in the industry. Already established as a leader in the content marketing and SEO-driven digital marketing space, Justwords has maintained a steady growth rate, continuing to carve a special niche for itself in the content and SEO space. The agency also recently made strategic changes in terms of the company's leadership in order to chase aggressive growth targets.

The company started in 2010 with a tiny team and has today become one of India's top content marketing agencies that is known for strong content production, digital marketing, SEO-driven marketing strategy. Their motto is crafting exceptional digital journeys by offering unique marketing solutions that help businesses connect with their audience and achieve real visibility and growth. Armed with a decade of experience, they have built a set of processes that works.

Speaking on the occasion, founder and CEO, Payel Mukherjee, says, ''Twelve years ago, Justwords was started with only one mission in mind – create better content and make it super easy for businesses to access content and use it to for more growth. Back then, content marketing was at its infancy in India. We were one of the very few players who were selling such a service and it was not easy to convince a customer to pay well for content. More than a decade later, content marketing has become a craze and I am so grateful that we could overcome all hurdles to see this day. Today, even though Justwords is a profitable content marketing-led digital agency that services dozens of clients across geographies, we are still passionate about marketing the way we were on Day One. It's fascinating how content and its marketing keep evolving, but what remains constant is powerful story-telling to your audience. We try to never ignore that.'' Over the last decade, Justwords has worked with some of the biggest brands in the country — Nestle, Hero Fincorp, HDFC Ergo, and BCG, Oyo, HSBC, Alibaba Group etc. But they've also worked on niche brands and startups — from Housing.com to fintech startup Paytabs; not to mention the dozens of small businesses whose entire trajectory has transformed after Justwords brought home the power of content marketing in their business. They have also picked up two prestigious awards from Google for two consecutive years.

Before the pandemic hit, Justwords helped put together a content hub for one of Nestle's biggest digital asset – AskNestle – which won a Bronze at the Global WARC Awards 2020.

Mukherjee attributes the agency's success to mainly 3 factors.

''We were one of the earliest players in the content marketing industry, understanding the deep connection that content and SEO had in digital marketing. We have managed to set up a system and a set of processes that works and delivers results.

''Secondly, we have an excellent team of marketers, who can develop strategies and implement campaigns that are data-based and hence are prone to deliver results. We have an excellent team that understands Content marketing and SEO, which makes us a formidable team.

''Thirdly, we are extremely customer focussed. We go out of our way to make the customer happy. If we take up a project, we make sure we deliver. If we cannot, we are honest about it. Our average customer retention rate is around 3-4 years, which we think is pretty great. We are never dishonest with our customers. If you think for your customers, they know it.'' To celebrate its 12th anniversary, the company has launched a new logo, and will also be contributing in its own way to giving back to the society.

About Justwords Justwords is a content-driven digital marketing agency based in Gurgaon. The agency is one of the oldest and most trusted digital marketing agencies in India known for cutting-edge content marketing and SEO campaigns that have won awards. With clients in B2B and B2C, and across various verticals, Justwords has completed 12 years in the industry. The agency offers content, SEO, content marketing services, social media, and design, all driven by a strong customer-focussed approach.

