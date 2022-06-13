Spain: 22 injured as engine collides with passenger train
Officials said Monday 22 people were hospitalised after a regional passenger train and a locomotive collided head-on in northeastern Spain.The regional government of northeast Catalonia said five of the 22 were in serious condition. The collision occurred late Sunday near the town of Vila-seca, south of Barcelona.
The regional government of northeast Catalonia said five of the 22 were in serious condition. The collision occurred late Sunday near the town of Vila-seca, south of Barcelona. There were 75 passengers on the train.
Spain's Adif railway infrastructure company said the freight train engine had a brake problem. The collision continues to be under investigation. Traffic on the line remained interrupted Monday.
