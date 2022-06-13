Left Menu

Spain: 22 injured as engine collides with passenger train

Officials said Monday 22 people were hospitalised after a regional passenger train and a locomotive collided head-on in northeastern Spain.The regional government of northeast Catalonia said five of the 22 were in serious condition. The collision occurred late Sunday near the town of Vila-seca, south of Barcelona.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 13-06-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 15:10 IST
Spain: 22 injured as engine collides with passenger train
  • Country:
  • Spain

Officials said Monday 22 people were hospitalised after a regional passenger train and a locomotive collided head-on in northeastern Spain.

The regional government of northeast Catalonia said five of the 22 were in serious condition. The collision occurred late Sunday near the town of Vila-seca, south of Barcelona. There were 75 passengers on the train.

Spain's Adif railway infrastructure company said the freight train engine had a brake problem. The collision continues to be under investigation. Traffic on the line remained interrupted Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
2
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022