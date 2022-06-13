First train set of Regional Rapid Transit System arrives at Duhai depot

The first train set of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) arrived at the Duhai depot in Ghaziabad on Monday from Savli in Gujarat, an official statement said.

This train set was loaded on a trailer from the Alstom manufacturing plant in Savli in Gujarat on June 2 and reached Duhai via road.

''In its journey to reach Duhai Depot, the train has travelled through three states -- Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. All the six coaches of the train set were loaded on six separate trailers,'' the statement said.

At the Duhai depot, they were unloaded with the help of a crane and in the coming days, the train set will be assembled at the depot.

Tracks have already been completed for its arrival at the Duhai depot and preparations are going on for its testing. For the operation of RRTS trains, an administrative building has also been built in the depot, it said.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is establishing India's first RRTS which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system. The first train will be run on Sarai Kale Khan-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

The first train set of RRTS was handed over to the NCRTC on May 7 at an event organised at the manufacturing unit in Savli in Vadodara district.

The 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025.

