Left Menu

Promoter entity buys Uflex shares for Rs 21 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 21:27 IST
Promoter entity buys Uflex shares for Rs 21 crore
  • Country:
  • India

A promoter entity of packaging solution provider Uflex Ltd on Monday bought the company's shares worth Rs 21 crore through an open market transaction.

According to block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Flex International Pvt Ltd purchased 3,65,000 shares from Montage Enterprises at an average price of Rs 585 apiece, valuing the transaction size at Rs 21.35 crore.

Shares of Uflex closed 3.53 per cent lower at Rs 565.10 on NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
2
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022