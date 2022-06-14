China says Jan-May FDI up 17.3% y/y

China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday that foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first five months of the year combined rose 17.3% from a year earlier to 564.2 billion yuan ($83.75 billion).

In dollar terms, FDI increased 22.6% from January to May, the ministry said. ($1 = 6.7369 Chinese yuan)

