China says Jan-May FDI up 17.3% y/y
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-06-2022 08:50 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 08:50 IST
- Country:
- China
China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday that foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first five months of the year combined rose 17.3% from a year earlier to 564.2 billion yuan ($83.75 billion).
In dollar terms, FDI increased 22.6% from January to May, the ministry said. ($1 = 6.7369 Chinese yuan)
