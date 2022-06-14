UAE aims to up 2022 federal spending by $335 million
The United Arab Emirates' federal government aims to increase spending by 1.23 billion dirhams ($334.9 million) in the 2022 budget, the Federal National Council said on Twitter on Tuesday. The UAE estimates revenues will be 374.98 million dirhams higher.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates' federal government aims to increase spending by 1.23 billion dirhams ($334.9 million) in the 2022 budget, the Federal National Council said on Twitter on Tuesday.
The UAE estimates revenues will be 374.98 million dirhams higher. The increased spending will come from the federal government's general reserves, the council added. The UAE in October approved a 2022 federal budget of 58.9 billion dirhams.
The federal budget accounts for only a fraction of consolidated state spending in the UAE as individual emirates such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai also have their own budgets. It is, however, an indication of official plans for the economy. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abu Dhabi
- Dubai
- The United Arab Emirates'
ALSO READ
TankerTrackers.com locates seized Greek tankers in Iranian waters -Twitter
Musk threatens to drop Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds as growth stocks rally; Twitter falls
Musk says he may drop Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
I&B Ministry asks Twitter, YouTube to remove from their platforms videos of ad of perfume brand that triggered outrage for ''promoting sexual violence against women''.