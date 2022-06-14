Iksula is betting on the future of eCommerce; plans to hire over 100 people and has implemented a Work-from-Anywhere Policy

MUMBAI, India, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every other day, one comes across the news of another startup laying off people because they are running out of funds. Venture Capital firms have turned off the spigot on the once endless supply of capital. Many of these startups are in the eCommerce space, a sector which was riding the buoyancy of the pandemic-driven shift to eCommerce. The focus now, however, has shifted from limitless growth opportunities to soundness of business models and path to profitability. Building a profitable business in the eCommerce domain is challenging. Here's where Iksula can be a great example. The company is a 15-year old bootstrapped profitable venture run by its cofounder - Samarjeet Singh & DJ Basumatari. Iksula works with digital businesses globally to help them implement eCommerce technologies and run their eCommerce processes. Its customers include 4 of the top 10 eCommerce companies globally and it manages eCommerce operations for brands like Globus and Eureka Forbes in India. With a 800+ plus people team, Iksula is planning to hire over 100 people this year to support its 30% yearly growth. When most companies are asking employees to get back to offices, Ikusla has implemented a Work-from-Anywhere policy that enables it to attract talent regardless of their location. The founders have a strong belief in nurturing the ecosystem. To this effect, Iksula is setting up a corporate venture arm to invest in and mentor startups in the D2C space. ''We believe there is a very large market in India for D2C brands which will grow as the economy picks up pace post-COVID. To succeed, these startups need mentoring on scaling up efficiently and capital that supports their growth. With our experience, we are well positioned to be that partner to them,'' commented Samarjeet. While the current business environment looks challenging, companies like Iksula are well positioned to leverage their financial strength to strategically invest in building additional capabilities for the future. About Iksula Iksula Services Pvt. Ltd. is a leading eCommerce solutions provider for internet retailers and brands globally. Led by a team with over six decades of eCommerce experience, the company has successfully developed end-to-end, creative & cost-effective eRetail solutions for clients like Amazon, Snapdeal, Big Bazaar Direct, The Mobile Store, & many more. Listed in 2015 Red Herring Top 100 as one of the most exciting companies & recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work For in the eCommerce space by Silicon India, Iksula is driven by people passionate about making a difference in the eCommerce space. To know more about us, visit us at www.iksula.com.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)