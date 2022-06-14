Simpl appoints Vice President of Product to drive growth, expansion plans

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Simpl on Tuesday said it has appointed Khanaz KA as the new Vice President of Product to accelerate customer and merchant growth.

Simpl positions itself as a consumer experience platform, providing a full-stack solution for e-commerce conversion. It enables merchants to give customers 1-tap checkout, buyer protection, and a pay-later facility to make them feel safe and trusted when shopping online. With Simpl, merchants can provide consumers with a safe and intuitive user experience, according to the company.

Announcing the appointment of Khanaz KA as the new Vice President of Product, the company in a statement said, his primary role includes handling Simpl's products such as 'pay-in-3' and formulating new strategic initiatives aimed at product growth.

He will also oversee product satisfaction to improve user experiences and implement strategic processes for the company's growth.

Supporting Simpl's robust growth plans, Khanaz will identify opportunities for better solutions to real-world challenges while increasing customer satisfaction. ''Besides, he will assume responsibility for developing and executing the product roadmap,'' the statement said.

An MBA from IIM Ahmedabad and an engineering graduate from the College of Engineering, Trivandrum, Khanaz brings in-depth domain expertise.

He has previously worked with Amazon for more than eight years, holding various leadership roles. Before his stint at Amazon, Khanaz worked at Mondelez International where he led the regional sales for Maharashtra, Bihar and rural West Bengal.

Simpl has expanded its leadership across engineering and customer service, recently. ''The company continues to hire bright minds from top-tier colleges across the country to scale up its business and achieve operational excellence,'' the company added.

