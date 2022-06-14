Left Menu

Cricket-Disney's Star pays $3.02 bln for IPL's 2023-27 TV rights, Indian board gets $6.2 bln overall

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 18:34 IST
Cricket-Disney's Star pays $3.02 bln for IPL's 2023-27 TV rights, Indian board gets $6.2 bln overall
Disney's Star has retained the Indian Premier League's (IPL) television rights for the Indian subcontinent for the 2023-27 cycle in a deal worth 235.75 billion Indian rupees ($3.02 billion), the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday.

Digital rights for the annual Twenty20 tournament went to Viacom 18 for 237.58 billion Indian rupees ($3.05 billion). The BCCI received 483.9 billion Indian rupees ($6.20 billion) overall from the media rights for the five-year period.

Star India, owned by Walt Disney Co, had paid 163.48 billion Indian rupees ($2.09 billion) for the combined television and digital rights of the league's previous five-year cycle. ($1 = 77.9849 Indian rupees)

