First train under 'Bharat Gaurav' scheme flagged off to Shiradi

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 14-06-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 19:18 IST
  Country:
  • India

The first train to be operated between Coimbatore and Shirdi by a private operator, under the 'Bharat Gaurav' scheme of the Indian Railways, was flagged off here on Tuesday.

The train will leave Coimbatore North on Tuesdays at 6 PM and reach Sai Nagar in Shirdi at 7.25 AM on Thursday. After a one-day halt, the train will resume its journey from Sai Nagar on Friday and reach Coimbatore North on Saturday 12 pm.

The train will have stoppages at Tirupur, Erode, Salem Jolarpet, Bangaluru Yelahanka, Dharmavara, Mantralayam Road (5 Hrs halt) and Wadi before reaching Shirdi.

According to an official release, the rates are on par with regular train ticket rates charged by Indian Railways and provide exclusive VIP Darshan at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple.

The train will be maintained by housekeeping service providers, who will clean the utility areas during frequent intervals and the caterers are experienced in preparing traditional vegetarian menu.

There will be a Train Captain, a doctor, private security personnel, along with the Railway Police Force on board, it said.

Meanwhile, a group of Railway employees belonging to Southern Railway Mazdoor Union staged a demonstration at the city railway station protesting against the train services, which they claimed was part of privatising the sector.

