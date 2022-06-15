Only one migrant still due to go on plane from UK to Rwanda -charity

Only one migrant is still scheduled to be deported from Britain to Rwanda on the first flight due to leave later on Tuesday after the European Court of Human Rights issued injunctions preventing others from going, the charity Care4Calais said.

"ECHR has stopped two more people being sent to Rwanda," the charity said. "Two more have had their tickets cancelled. We are down to one on the flight."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)