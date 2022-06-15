Pinnacle Industries to design, manufacture seating, interiors of Cityflo's new proprietary bus

Integrated commercial vehicle seating and interiors company Pinnacle Industries on Wednesday said it has partnered with Cityflo for designing and manufacturing the seating and interiors of the latter's new proprietary bus for urban commute.

The app-based premium bus commute provider aims to add 1,500 such new buses to cater to 1-lakh customers in the next two years, Pinnacle Industries said in a release.

''This collaboration strengthens our goal of positioning Pinnacle Industries as the leader in the commercial mobility space,'' said Arihant Mehta, President, Pinnacle Industries Limited.

The company said it worked on the design, development and manufacturing of seats, interior trims panels, luggage racks, driver partitions, among others, for the new, proprietary bus, built on the Bharat-Benz chassis.

''Our collaboration with them (Pinnacle Industries) carries on as we continue to test and improve our interiors,'' said Vipin Joe, Creative Head at Cityflo.

