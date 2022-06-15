Govt looks for new Nabard chairman

The government is looking to hire a new chairman of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) to replace GR Chintala, who will be demitting office on August 1.

Chintala was appointed as the Nabard Chairman in May 2020.

Even those working in private sector banks and financial institutions and organisations in agriculture, cooperative and rural development sectors, with relevant experience will be eligible for the appointment.

As per the circular issued by the department of financial services, the candidate should also possess an advanced university degree preferably in subjects, like economics, finance and business administration.

Officers serving as joint secretary or above in government or regulatory bodies are also eligible for deputation as chairman of Nabard.

The new chairman would hold office for up to five years or until he or she attains the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier.

Chintala is a post graduate from Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi. He had joined Nabard as an officer and worked in various capacities in the bank. Nabard is a national level institutions engaged in providing credit for promotion of agriculture, small-scale industries, cottage and village industries, and handicrafts, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)