Britain disappointed with EU legal move, says PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 17:45 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is disappointed with the European Union's move to launch two new legal proceedings against it and will review the documents carefully before responding, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"We will review these documents carefully and respond formally in due course, however, we are disappointed that the EU has taken this legal action today," he told reporters.

"The EU's proposed approach, which doesn't differ from what they've said previously, would increase burdens on businesses and citizens and take us backwards from where we are currently," he said, referring to EU proposals to ease post-Brexit trade problems with Northern Ireland.

