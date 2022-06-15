Left Menu

Prague Airport resumes operations in limited capacity after system glitch

"During the night, the relevant software will be fixed and capacity will gradually return to levels seen before the outage."

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 20:08 IST
Prague Airport was running at limited capacity on Wednesday after a software glitch temporarily knocked out its air traffic control system, leading to departure delays, the airport and the country's Air Navigation Services (ANS) agency said.

The technical problem had earlier stopped all departures. ANS said on Twitter the cause of the outage to the Top Sky air traffic control system was a software fault on the side of the supplier.

"Measures taken ensured operational safety," ANS said. "During the night, the relevant software will be fixed and capacity will gradually return to levels seen before the outage." Prague Airport, which services almost 50 airlines, according to its website, handled 4.4 million passengers in 2021, about a quarter of the amount seen in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swiss airspace was also closed earlier on Wednesday after a technical problem with the country's air traffic control system.

