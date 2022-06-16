France's Macron says war crimes have been committed here in Ukraine's Irpin

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that massacres and war crimes had been committed in the Ukrainian town of Irpin, which he and other European leaders visited before meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"It's a heroic city, marked by the stigmata of barbarism," Macron told reporters.

The leaders of Germany, France, and Italy rode into Kyiv on an overnight train on Thursday in a joint demonstration of support for Ukraine, where officials were pleading for more and faster deliveries of Western arms to hold off Russia's assault.

