AirAsia India to start flights connecting Lucknow with 5 cities from Aug 5
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:18 IST
- Country:
- India
AirAsia India on Thursday said it will start flights connecting Lucknow with five other cities across the country from August 5 onwards.
The five cities to which Lucknow will be connected with services are Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Kolkata and Mumbai, the airline's statement noted.
The flights that will operate from Lucknow to these five cities will be daily services, it added.
