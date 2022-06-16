Bulk of migration took place within state shows periodic labour force survey

Bulk of people who left their place of residence in search of jobs or other reasons migrated within the same state, and only a small portion migrated to other states or abroad, showed the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS).

According to the PLFS (July 2020 to June 2021), 87.5 per cent migrated within states, while 11.8 per cent to other states and remaining 0.7 per cent went abroad.

In case of males, 22.8 per cent migrated in search of jobs and 20.1 per cent for taking up employment.

The report further shows that among females 86.8 per cent of the migration took place because of marriage.

However, females who migrated to take up employments were only 0.7 per cent, while 0.6 per cent moved to other places in search of jobs.

Considering the importance of availability of labour force data at more frequent time intervals, National Statistical Office (NSO) launched PLFS in April 2017.

The PLFS is primarily aimed to estimate the key employment and unemployment indicators.

The sample size for the PFLS was 12,562 first-stage units (6,930 villages and 5,632 urban blocks).

The number of households surveyed was 1,00,344 (55,389 in rural areas and 44,955 in urban areas) and number of persons surveyed was 4,10,818 (2,36,279 in rural areas and 1,74,539 in urban areas).

