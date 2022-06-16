Left Menu

British man sentence to prison after deadly Baltic Sea ship collision

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 16-06-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 19:00 IST
A British crew member of the ship Scot Carrier has been found guilty in manslaughter and sentenced to 1.5 years in prison after a ship collision in December last year in the Baltic Sea that killed two Danish seafarers, Danish police said on Thursday.

The 30-year old British man was on duty when the 55-metre (180 ft) barge Karin Hoj was in collision with the 90-metre (295 ft) Scot Carrier in fog and darkness off the Danish island of Bornholm. Two crew members on board Karin Hoj died as a result of the collision.

A Copenhagen city court also gave the man, who plead guilty in manslaughter and maritime drunkenness, a 12-year entry ban to Denmark and a temporary ban on sailing in Danish waters, Danish police said.

