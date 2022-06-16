Left Menu

RBI lifts curbs on Mastercard, allows it to onboard new customers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 21:36 IST
RBI lifts curbs on Mastercard, allows it to onboard new customers
  • Country:
  • India

The RBI on Thursday lifted the restrictions imposed last year on Mastercard and allowed the global payment processor to onboard new customers for debit, credit or prepaid cards in India, after satisfactory compliance with data storage norms.

In July last year, the Reserve Bank had taken a major supervisory action on the US-based entity and barred it from issuing new credit, debit and prepaid cards for its failure to comply with data storage guidelines.

''In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Mastercard Asia / Pacific Pte. Ltd. with the Reserve Bank of India ...on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed...on on-boarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect,'' the central bank said in a statement.

Mastercard is a Payment System Operator authorised to operate a card network in the country under the the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act).

Mastercard, in a statement, said, ''We welcome and are grateful for today's decision by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), enabling us to resume onboarding of new domestic customers (debit, credit and prepaid) onto our card network in the country, with immediate effect. As we have in our engagement with the RBI, we reaffirm our commitment to support the digital needs of India, its people and its businesses.'' ''We are glad we have met this milestone and will continue to ensure ongoing delivery against the goals and regulatory requirements that have been established. India is an important market for us, both in terms of the innovation created here and the value we deliver to our customers and partners,'' the company added.

As per the norms on Storage of Payment System Data issued in April 2018, all system providers have been directed to ensure that the entire data relating to payment systems operated by them is stored only in India.

They were also required to report compliance to RBI and submit a board-approved System Audit Report conducted by a CERT-In empanelled auditor within the specified timelines.

The restrictions had not impacted the services offered to the existing customers of Mastercard in the country.

In November last year, the Reserve Bank had also lifted similar restrictions on Diners Club International. The restrictions were imposed in April 2021 for non-compliance with data storage norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
4
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022