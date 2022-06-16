Left Menu

Don't see any adverse impact of US Fed rate hike: DEA Secy

I see fair amount of coordination ...directly or indirectly they are moving in tandem, Seth told reporters.So, I dont see any adverse impact of that rate hike by Fed because Reserve Bank of India, in the two previous cycles, has already taken adequate measures, he said.On Wednesday, the US Federal Open Market Committee, on expected lines, raised the target range for federal funds rate by 75 basis points to 1.50-1.75 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 22:10 IST
Don't see any adverse impact of US Fed rate hike: DEA Secy
  • Country:
  • India

The government does not see any adverse impact on the Indian economy post the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said on Thursday.

''All central banks are grappling with it and taking adequate measures which are needed to control the inflation. I see fair amount of coordination ...directly or indirectly they are moving in tandem,'' Seth told reporters.

''So, I don't see any adverse impact of that (rate hike by Fed) because Reserve Bank of India, in the two previous cycles, has already taken adequate measures,'' he said.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Open Market Committee, on expected lines, raised the target range for federal funds rate by 75 basis points to 1.50-1.75 per cent. It also said it would hike rates aggressively in the rest of the calendar year.

Citing upside inflationary pressures, the RBI has raised interest rates by 40 basis points and 50 basis points respectively in May and June to 4.9 per cent.

Since May, the government has announced a host of steps to curb inflationary pressures, including a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel and reduction in import duty on some raw materials used in iron and steel and plastic industries.

Seth said inflation in India is mainly because of high energy and food prices and hoped that it would moderate in the coming months.

''We are all aware that summer months are the difficult months in terms of vegetables and other items,'' Seth said.

Inflation rate based on the wholesale price index rose to a record high of 15.88 per cent in May due to sharp increase in prices of food items and crude oil.

Retail inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) moderated to 7.04 per cent in May from a near eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April, largely due to a favourable base.

''High crude prices are certainly a challenge and whatever measures are needed and feasible are being taken,'' Seth said.

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
4
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022