Amsterdam's airport to limit summer passengers, cancel some flights

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport said on Thursday it would cap the number of passengers it could handle during the summer, citing strong demand and a lack of security personnel.

In a statement, the airport said it would handle only 70,000 passengers per day, a limit that will lead to an unspecified number of flights being cancelled.

