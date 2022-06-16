Left Menu

Amsterdam's airport to limit summer passengers, cancel some flights

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-06-2022 22:30 IST
  • Netherlands

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport said on Thursday it would cap the number of passengers it could handle during the summer, citing strong demand and a lack of security personnel.

In a statement, the airport said it would handle only 70,000 passengers per day, a limit that will lead to an unspecified number of flights being cancelled.

