Amsterdam's airport to limit summer passengers, cancel some flights
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-06-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 22:29 IST
Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport said on Thursday it would cap the number of passengers it could handle during the summer, citing strong demand and a lack of security personnel.
In a statement, the airport said it would handle only 70,000 passengers per day, a limit that will lead to an unspecified number of flights being cancelled.
