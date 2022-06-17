Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 318 points
Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Friday with Sensex down by 318.49 points and Nifty by 100.40 points.
Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Friday with Sensex down by 318.49 points and Nifty by 100.40 points. At 9:26 am, the BSE Sensex was down by 318.49 points or 0.62 per cent at 51,177.30.
BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the 10th oldest in the world. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 15,260.20, at 9:26 am, down by 100.40 points or 0.65 per cent.
NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
